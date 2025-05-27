NA body calls for timely fund allocation to fast-track ongoing project

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) National Assembly Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Division met on Tuesday under the Chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Atif, underscoring the urgent need for adequate rupee cover to fast-track the ongoing projects.

"To fast-track the completion of federal initiatives, the committee underscored the necessity of ensuring adequate rupee cover for ongoing projects", said a news release.

This measure aims to optimize fund utilization and prevent delays in development programs.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs disclosed that an estimated Rs. 400 billion in foreign component is anticipated for disbursement, which will significantly bolster the pace of project execution.

The committee was informed on Pakistan’s ongoing Country Partnership Strategy with key financial institutions, including the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank.

Emphasizing fiscal prudence, the committee called for a clear loan repayment strategy and stressed the need to improve the debt-to-GDP ratio to ensure long-term economic stability.

A major point of discussion was the inefficiencies in Pakistan’s power sector, with the committee expressing serious concerns over the National Transmission and Despatch Company’s (NTDC) inability to fully utilize generated electricity, resulting in escalating government expenditures.

Committee members highlighted issues plaguing power sector projects over the past 20-30 years and demanded a comprehensive review to identify past failures and implement corrective measures.

The committee asked for a briefing in next meeting from the relevant authorities to submit a detailed analysis on the root causes of these inefficiencies along with actionable solutions to revitalize the sector.

The committee also discussed the privatization of electricity distribution companies (DISCOs), raising alarms over the role of transaction advisors, particularly referencing lessons learned from the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) privatization experience.

The committee members called for greater transparency and efficiency in future privatization endeavors to avoid past pitfalls.

Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs Division, assured the committee that funds for power sector projects would be released without delay, provided they receive necessary approvals from the CDWP and the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The meeting was attended by MNA’s including Muhammad Atif, Muhammad Khan Daha, Ammar Ahmad Khan Leghari, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Akhtar Bibi, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Muhammad Jawed Hanif Khan, Shandana Gulzar Khan, Sher Ali Arbab, Nasim Ali Shah and Muhammad Ahmad Chattha.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs, officials from Economic Affairs Division and Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives.