NA Body Constitutes Sub-committee To Revive PSM
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 09:08 PM
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Industries and Production on Thursday constituted a sub-committee to address the financial and administrative challenges faced by Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM), prioritizing the concerns of its employees
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Industries and Production on Thursday constituted a sub-committee to address the financial and administrative challenges faced by Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM), prioritizing the concerns of its employees.
The committee was met under the chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Hafeez ud Din, said a news release.
The Terms of Reference (ToRs) and composition of the Sub-Committee are as follows:
"To address the financial and administrative issues, particularly those related to employees and the operations of Pakistan Steel Mills."
The sub-committee's membership includes Convener Ms. Naz Baloch, along with Abdul Hakeem Baloch, Muhammad Arshad Sahi, and Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani as its members.
Earlier, the Minister for Industries and Production provided an extensive briefing on the status of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).
He said that PSM has a total landholding of 19,000 acres, of which 4,008 acres remain unutilized, while 305 acres have unfortunately been illegally encroached.
Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of PSM also informed the committee that over the years, the federal government invested a substantial Rs. 170 billion into PSM to keep it operational.
The committee, after reviewing the detailed briefing from both the Ministry and PSM representatives, expressed its determination to ensure that PSM continues to function and contributes to the national economy.
Meanwhile, the Managing Director (MD) of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) briefed the committee that USC remains committed providing the public with quality commodities purchased exclusively from reputable, branded companies.
These items are then offered to the public at subsidized rates, ensuring affordability for all citizens.
The MD highlighted that these branded companies are contractually obligated not to sell the same items at a price lower than that printed on the packaging anywhere else in the country.
Utility Stores Corporation has also received approximately Rs 1 billion as rebate during last one year.
The MD also raised a significant concern regarding taxation policies.
The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) currently imposes taxes based on the buying price of commodities, but the MD USC argued that taxation should instead be based on the subsidized price at which these goods are sold to the public, he added.
The committee acknowledged this issue and decided to call the Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to its next meeting in order to resolve the taxation matter and support USC's mission to provide essential goods at lower prices.
The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Industries and Production, MNAs Sajid Mehdi, Ms. Kiran Imran Dar, Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani, Abdul Hakeem Baloch, Ms. Naz Baloch, Muhammad Mubeen Arif, Muhammad Saad Ullah, Rana Atif, Muhammad Ali Sarfraz, Muhammad Arshad/Sahi, Muhammad Iqbal Khan and the officials of the Ministry and PSM.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
Naqvi pays tribute to police for foiling terrorist attack in Taunsa
More Stories From Business
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production, exports9 hours ago
-
Options International deposits Rs 6 mln penalty into national treasury9 hours ago
-
Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) okays continuation of PM Relief Package9 hours ago
-
KP CM inaugurates model design, online application for solarization scheme9 hours ago
-
ICCI organizes Independence Day celebrations at Deosai9 hours ago
-
Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir takes charge as DC Faisalabad9 hours ago
-
STZA establishes four new special technology zones worth Rs 30 bln9 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves increase to $ 14.645 billion9 hours ago
-
Stocks climb as retail sales data dispels US growth worries9 hours ago
-
BoR, FBR decide to modernise tax recovery system9 hours ago
-
US retail sales beat expectations on autos boost10 hours ago
-
Foundation stone laid for construction of DPSC campus in FDA City10 hours ago