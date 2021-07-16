UrduPoint.com
NA Body Defers Three Bills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue Friday deferred decision on Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) amendment bill 2020.

The committee which met under the chairmanship of Faiz Ullah also deferred the Eradication of Riba Bill, 2019 (moved by Moulana Abdul Akbar and The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (moved by Syed Javed Hasnain, MNA).

Member National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, mover of the matter briefed the Committee pertaining to recoveries of agriculture loans in calamity affected areas and the problems being faced to farmers for recoveries.

The President, ZTBL informed the Committee that there exist no relief for the farmers at present that Provincial board of Revenue, Punjab has not yet declared that areas "as calamity affected" areas.

The Committee unanimously directed that recovery of loans in affected areas, as pointed out by the mover may be deferred till the next meeting of the Committee.

The Committee further decided that Board of Revenue, Punjab and Chairperson, Ehsas Program may be invited in the next meeting.

The Committee also deferred the matter referred by the House regarding share of erstwhile FATA in NFC award (moved by Mr. Gul Zafar Khan, MNA/Mover) due to paucity of time.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Syed Naveed Qamar, Ali Pervaiz, Ms Nafisa Shah, Amjad Ali Khan, Chaudhary Khalid Javed, Molana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Dhandla, Gul Zafar Khan, and senior officers from Ministry of Finance and Revenue, ZTBL and Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

