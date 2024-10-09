NA Body Discusses Seed Amendment Bill 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on National food Security and Research here on Wednesday discussed again the Seed (Amendment) Bill 2024.
According to press release issued by National Assembly Secretariat, the meeting was chaired by Syed Tariq Hussain.
The press release said, the Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, informed the Committee that one provincial government has given the concurrence to the Bill.
However, the Committee emphasized that, in accordance with Article 144 of the Constitution of Pakistan, resolutions from all provincial assemblies must be taken before the bill is enacted into law by Parliament.
The Committee recommended that the Chairman of the authority should have a minimum of 10 years of experience, a Master’s degree, and relevant management experience. It also suggested the need for a clear definition of “Progressive Farmer.”
Furthermore, the Committee emphasized the importance of strict legal measures against sellers of counterfeit seeds, proposing both fines and imprisonment.
The minimum imprisonment period was raised to two years, with fines increased to Rs.5 million, while the maximum imprisonment term was set at seven years, along with a fine of Rs.2 million.
The Committee rejected the “savings” clause concerning expenses incurred by the Authority during the lapse of the Ordinance.
It also recommended including a compensation clause in the Bill to ensure farmers are compensated. The Committee instructed that the Final Bill be resubmitted to the National Assembly Secretariat with the proposed amendments and approved the Bill, contingent on the resolutions from the provinces as required by Article 144.
The Committee advised that the Authority should not raise funds independently. It was also recommended that the rules of business for the Authority be formulated within two months of the Bill’s passage.
Among others, the meeting was attended by MNAs Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, Ms. Musarrat Asif Khawaja, Chaudhary Iftikhar Nazir, Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sheerazi, Nadeem Abbas, Syed Javeed Ali Shah Jillani, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, and. Kesoo Mal Kheal Das.
