NA Body Emphasizes For Urgent Need To Prioritize Equitable Resource Distribution
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 06:11 PM
The National Assembly Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Division has emphasized the urgent need to prioritize equitable resource distribution to ensure that aid reaches the truly deserving communities
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Division has emphasized the urgent need to prioritize equitable resource distribution to ensure that aid reaches the truly deserving communities.
A meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Division was held under the Chairmanship of Mr. Muhammad Atif at Committee Room No. 07, Parliament House, Islamabad, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
"The Committee raised serious concerns regarding the “Integrated Flood Resilience and Adaptation Project (IFRAP).The committee highlighted that many deserving individuals are not being adequately supported under the project. Members criticized the beneficiary selection process, noting that the criteria fail to align with the needs of the most vulnerable populations."
In response to these concerns, the committee has decided to write to the Chief Secretary of Baluchistan to address grievances and ensure closer monitoring of the project’s implementation. The committee stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in the selection process, calling for immediate corrective measures to guarantee that the project’s benefits are delivered effectively to those in need.
IFRAP, a $15.60 million (Rs. 4.36 billion) initiative spanning three years (2024-2027), aims to construct 35,100 houses for flood-affected families, providing them with safe and resilient housing solutions as one of the project thematic area.
While the project reflects the government’s commitment to flood resilience and long-term recovery, the committee’s critique underscores the need for improved oversight to ensure its success.
Additionally, the committee expressed concerns over the credibility of certain NGOs involved in IFRAP, calling for greater transparency and accountability in their selection to ensure that only credible organizations may be engaged for such projects. The committee has decided to conduct a detailed review of IFRAP-related issues, with findings to be presented for further discussion and action.
Beyond IFRAP, the committee plans to extend its oversight to major projects in key sectors such as transport, water, and power, addressing any irregularities to safeguard public interest and ensure optimal resource utilization. Furthermore, the committee will review the proposed 10-year development project in collaboration with the World Bank, providing input to align the initiative with national priorities.
To address broader systemic challenges, the committee will also examine development policies, NGO regulations, and sectoral projects in its upcoming meetings. These steps reflect the committee’s unwavering commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and effective governance in all development endeavors, ensuring that projects like IFRAP fulfill their promise of supporting vulnerable communities and driving sustainable development.
The meeting was attended by MNA’s including Muhammad Atif, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Mr. Shahid Usman, Muhammad Khan Daha, Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Ms. Akhtar Bibi, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig,. Muhammad Jawed Hanif Khan, Ms. Shandana Gulzar Khan, Nasim Ali Shah and Faisal Amin Khan.
The meeting was also attended by officials from Economic Affairs Division and Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.
Recent Stories
SECP for easing name reservation requirements for companies
Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony at the Zayed II Military College ..
RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event for small businesses
UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Ministers of Youth, Sports in Ba ..
NUST and Civil Services Academy ink MoU
Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA growth
MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital transformation
NAB, PPRA sign MoU for ensuring transparency in public procurement process
AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement with Al Ain Mills for grains s ..
Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai
Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyolefins complex in China: CEO
Over Rs 186 bln distributed under PMLYS ; Rana Mashhood
More Stories From Business
-
SECP for easing name reservation requirements for companies5 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 809 more points26 minutes ago
-
RTO-1 achieves monthly target by 110%27 minutes ago
-
Ahsan highlights universities’ role in promoting research for national development27 minutes ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs1900 per tola to Rs.294,3001 hour ago
-
Rupee gains 09 paisa against dollar16 minutes ago
-
RTO-I Karachi collects Rs 28.6 billion taxes in Jan 253 hours ago
-
Banks to remain closed on Wednesday 5 February11 minutes ago
-
UBS profit beats forecast as Credit Suisse merger nears end11 minutes ago
-
Stocks and peso boosted by Trump's Mexico, Canada tariff delay12 minutes ago
-
Asian stocks and peso rise on Trump's Mexico, Canada tariff delay6 minutes ago
-
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 03 February 20256 minutes ago