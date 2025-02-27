NA body emphasizes quality standards for rice exports

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce on Thursday underscored the need for effective quality control mechanisms to prevent financial losses in the country rice export sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce on Thursday underscored the need for effective quality control mechanisms to prevent financial losses in the country rice export sector.

The committee was met under the chairmanship of the Member National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Jawed Hanif Khan, said a news release.

The committee discussed the Calling Attention Notice moved by MNA Sharmila Faruqui Hishaam regarding disruptions in Pakistan's rice exports resulting in significant financial loss of the national exchequer.

The body reviewed various alerts issued by the European Union regarding excess pesticide residues in rice exports.

The Chairman emphasized the importance of taking all necessary legal steps to uphold and maintain quality standards, asserting that no legal procedures should be ignored or waived. He further called for strict action against any individuals or groups involved in actions responsible for these disruptions, urging for accountability.

The Committee also highlighted the monopolistic practices in the fumigation sector that have been adversely affecting rice exporters.

The Chairman stressed that immediate measures are required to dismantle these monopolies and create a fair environment for exporters. In response to these discussions, the committee decided to dispose of the calling attention notice with the understanding that a follow-up meeting would be held in 30 days to review progress on the issue.

The Committee remains committed to finding a sustainable solution to these disruptions and ensuring the growth of Pakistan's rice export sector.

The Committee also scrutinized budgetary proposals related to the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP). Among the key items discussed was the delay in the completion of the Export Center in Quetta, a project initiated in 2017.

The committee members expressed dissatisfaction with the project’s lag, particularly due to the lack of coordination between the Federal government and the Balochistan government regarding land allocation.

The committee also discussed the Export Accelerator program for SMEs, aimed at capacity building and enhancing the export potential of small and medium-sized enterprises. The Committee was informed that PC-1 of the project would be sent on 28th February, 2025.

The meeting was attended by MNAs, Muhammad Mobeen Arif, Usama Ahmed Mela, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Asad Alam Niazi, Muhammad Ahmed Chattha, Muhammad Atif, Tahira Aurangzeb, Kiran Haider, Choudhary Iftikhar Nazir, Rana Mubashar Iqbal and Khurshid Ahmed Junejo while Muhammad Ali Sarfaraz, Rana Atif and Farhan Chishti attended virtually.

Sharmila Faruqui Hishaam attended the meeting as Mover virtually while Ali Musa Gillani, MNA attended in person as a Special Invitee.

Senior officers from the Ministry of Commerce, NICL, PakRe, SLIC and TDAP, DPP, PSQCA, M/o NFS&R and Chairman REAP were also present in the meeting.