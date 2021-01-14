UrduPoint.com
NA Body Examines Budgetary Proposals Of Commerce Relating To PSDP -2121-2020

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:20 AM

NA body examines budgetary proposals of commerce relating to PSDP -2121-2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Standing Committee on Commerce on Wednesday scrutinized the budgetary proposals relating to the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) of the Ministry of Commerce for the financial year 2021 2022.

The Ministry briefed the Committee on two ongoing projects, the Expo Center Peshawar and Expo Center Quetta.

The Standing Committee on Commerce meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Syed Naveed Qamar, held in the Parliament House, Islamabad.

Chairman Syed Naveed Qamar expressed serious concern on unnecessary delay in release of sufficient funds for doable projects. The Committee strongly recommended issuance of full proposed Allocation of 513.50 millions for Expo Center Peshawar.

The Ministry of Commerce and Federal board of Revenue (FBR) updated the Committee on recent meetings of Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Coordination Authority (APTTCA) at Kabul and Islamabad and further developments on revision of the agreement between two countries.

The Committee discussed in details the issues relating to clearance, scanning and Custom duties.

The FBR informed the Committee that Rules have been notified to make Ghulam Khan operational for transit trade.

The Committee also decided to invite Secretary Ministry of Maritime Affairs for briefing on related matters.

Chairman Syed Naveed Qamar desired the preparation of recommendations on draft agreement for further deliberations in the next meeting of the Committee.

The Ministry of Commerce also briefed the Committee on National Tariff Policy (NTP) 2019-2024 and informed that basic objectives of the NTP are to remove anomalies in the tariff structure so that exports competitiveness could be enhanced by providing cheap raw materials to the manufacturing sector.

They added that under the said policy, time bound protection will also be provided to the infant industry and after extensive discussions and considering the budget proposals received from the private as well as from the public sectors, tariffs were rationalized on almost 2000 Tariff Lines through the Finance Act, 2020.

The Committee decided a comprehensive briefing on the matter in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Ali Khan Jadoon MNA, Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh MNA, Mr. Muhammad Aslam Bhootani MNA, Mr. Khurram Shehzad MNA, Ms. Wajiha Akram MNA, Ms. Sajida Begum MNA, Ms. Farukh Khan MNA, Mr. Rasheed Ahmed Khan MNA, Ms. Tahira Aurangzeb, Ms. Shaista Pervaiz MNA, Ms. Shaza Fatima MNA, and Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani MNA.

The meeting was also attended by Special Secretary Commerce and other representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and FBR.

