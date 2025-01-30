Open Menu

NA Body On Commerce Calls For Enhancing CSR Allocation, Action On Key Export Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Standing Committee on Commerce has called for enhancing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) allocation and action on key export issues in the country.

The Standing Committee on Commerce convened at the Parliament House,here under the Chairmanship of Mr. Muhammad Jawed Hanif Khan, MNA.

The Standing Committee on Commerce made several recommendations to improve the functioning of the Ministry of Commerce and the country's export sector. Among major discussions, the Committee urged the insurance companies operating under the Ministry’s domain to increase their contributions to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and ensure these funds are effectively utilized.

The Committee also turned its focus to the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), urging swift action to resolve long-standing issues of receivables and pending debts, particularly those owed by various ministries and organizations. It was emphasized that clearing these liabilities is crucial for the financial health and operational efficiency of the TCP.

In response to concerns over the default of sugar mills, it was informed that the defaulters had been blacklisted. A pressing issue raised by Ms. Sharmila Shiba Faruqui Hashaam, through Calling Attention Notice, No. 20, was the disruption in rice exports, particularly the 72 interceptions made by the EU.

The Committee expressed deep concern over this matter.

The Committee pointed to quality control issues, particularly in the inspection process, as the root cause of these challenges. It was revealed that the National Food Security Department has not been able to address these quality issues effectively, with the government proposing a new regulatory authority to ensure better oversight.

The Committee noted that Punjab and Sindh together account for 5 million tons of rice exports, and the interceptions had a significant impact on these exports.

However, Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce clarified that no formal warning had been issued by the EU, dispelling any misconceptions regarding the issue.

He explained that the lack of a national framework for food security had led to the proposal for a new empowered authority, which would be better equipped to handle such challenges with improved security and expertise.

The Committee also reviewed the government’s ambitious target of $ 60 billion in exports by the end of 2029.

Members expressed skepticism about the feasibility of achieving this target, urging the Ministry to provide more concrete details on the steps and strategies required to meet this goal. A more detailed plan will be expected at the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by MNAs, Muhammad Mobeen Arif, Mr. Usama Ahmed Mela, Muhammad Ali Sarfaraz, Ms. Shaista Khan, Rana Atif, Muhammad Ahmed Chattha Gul Asghar Khan, Muhammad Atif, Ms. Kiran Haider and Khurshid Ahmed Junejo in person whereas, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Asad Alam Niazi and Ms. Sharmila Sahiba Faruqui Hashaam, attended the meeting virtually.

Parliamentary Secretary on Commerce and other senior officers from the Ministry of Commerce, NICL, PakRe, SLIC and TDAP were also present in the meeting.

