NA body pass 'Imports, Exports (Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2022'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Standing Committee on Commerce on Tuesday unanimously passed the Imports and Exports (Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

"The Imports and Exports (Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Government Bill) as introduced in the National Assembly may be passed," the committee unanimously recommended.

The committee met on Tuesday afternoon in the Parliament House, Islamabad under the Chairmanship of MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo to discuss the performance of the Ministry of Commerce and its attached departments.

The committee, while discussing the performance of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), directed that M/o Commerce may introduce an appraisal system for commercial attaches and bound them to achieve the targets set by the government so that Pakistani exports could advance in a prompt way.

The committee directed that M/o Commerce may launch a proper print and electronic media campaign to give access to Pakistani traders in international markets so that they could sell their products in international markets to grab maximum revenue for the country.

The committee, therefore, decided to invite Secretary Finance and Secretary Industries & Production so that concrete measures could be adopted to expand the network of Pakistani exports worldwide.

Earlier, Special Secretary M/o Commerce and Secretary TDAP briefly apprised the committee about the efforts made to enhance Pakistani exports and the problems faced by them in this regard.

They sought the support of the committee in resolving their issues especially the enhancement of the budget.

The meeting was attended by MNA Rasheed Ahmed Khan, MNA Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, MNA Syed Javed Ali Shah Jilani, MNA Tahira Aurangzeb, MNA Wajiha Qamar, MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, and senior officers of the concerned ministry and departments.