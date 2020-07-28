NA body recommends new project at proposed Mansehra airport site

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives recommended on Tuesday to utilize funds released for the proposed Mansehra airport in another project with the consultation of members of the National Assembly of the area.

The Committee also suggested government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to launch another project on the area acquired for Mansehra Airport saying that the committee would provide cooperation in this regard.

The meeting of the committee was held here under the chairmanship of Junaid Akbar, MNA.

Deputy Commissioner, Mansehra while briefing on the project told that the funds were granted by Civil Aviation through Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) but the work has not been started up till now.

The Committee asked as to why the affected people of the proposed area of the project were not compensated and why the funds granted by Civil Aviation had still been kept in the account of D.C, Mansehra.

DC Mansehra informed that the account of Civil Aviation was not operative; therefore, the funds were still in the account of D.C, Mansehra.

The Committee directed Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives; how, the PSDP funds were being allocated for different areas and also explain the criteria of allocation, that how many new initiatives had been taken by the Ministry during the last two years to enhance the productivity and economic growth.

The committee members pointed out that Higher education Commission, Science and Technology play imported role in any nation's development but said that why the HEC's budget had been freezed at Rs 29 billion while it was Rs 47 billion in 2018.

The meeting was attended by the committee members Syed Faiz-ul-Hassan, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Shandana Gulzar Khan, Muhammad Sajjad, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhary, Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Syed Agha Rafiullah besides the senior officers from the Ministry with their staff.