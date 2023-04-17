NA body recommends placing Punjab election funds matter before House

The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue on Monday unanimously recommended to the Finance Division to place the matter regarding the release of funds for purpose of the Punjab Assembly's general election before the NA in the form of a bill through the Federal Cabinet in order to comply with the orders of the Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ):The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue on Monday unanimously recommended to the Finance Division to place the matter regarding the release of funds for purpose of the Punjab Assembly's general election before the NA in the form of a bill through the Federal Cabinet in order to comply with the orders of the Supreme Court.

The committee, which met with Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh in the chair, was apprised by Minister of Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar that the SC had ordered the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to release the funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the purposes of Punjab elections, a press release said.

He said the court in its order dated 14th April, 2023 had also directed the Finance Division to adopt the constitutional procedure by way of ex-post facto approvals.

He viewed that in order to comply with the SC orders, the matter might be placed before the National Assembly through the Federal Cabinet.

After detailed deliberations, the committee unanimously recommended the Finance Division that "the matter may be placed before the National Assembly in the form of a Bill through the Federal Cabinet in order to comply with the orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of Pakistan".

The committee expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor in a road accident and offered Fateha for his departed soul.

Besides the Minister of States for Finance, Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, the meeting was attended by Members of National Assembly Nasir Iqbal Bosal, Chaudhary Khalid Javed, Ch. Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Ali Pervaiz (through video-link), Syed Ali Musa Gillani, Dr Nafisa Shah, Syed Hussain Tariq, Engr Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, Wajiha Qamar, Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani (through video-link).

Law MInister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Auditor General of Pakistan Muhammad Ajmal Gondal and Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan also attended the meeting by special invitation.