NA body recommends release of funds for SMEs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production on Monday asked the Ministry of Finance to release all pending funds of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) at the earliest.

The committee met here under the chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, and discussed in detail the financial issues of SMEDA, said a press release.

The representative of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) informed the Committee regarding the Small Medium Enterprises (SME) policy 2021 and also measures taken for industrial growth in detail.

The NA body deferred the starred question No 183 regarding (a) details of the total worth of machinery and other material alleged to be stolen from Pakistan Steel Mills, Karachi as per government record.

The committee also deferred the number of persons arrested along with the number of those to whom punishment have been awarded in connection with the said thefts moved by Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, MNA; due to the non-presence of the Mover.

The NA body deferred The Export Processing Zone Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023" moved by MNA Ms. Shahida Rehmani due to non-presence of the MoverThe meeting was attended by MNAs Rana Muhammad Ishaq Khan, Syed Imran Ahmad Shah, Nasir Khan Musa Zai, Ms. Kiran Imran Dar, Syed Mobeen Ahmed.