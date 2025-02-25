NA body reviews PIACL privatization

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Privatization on Tuesday reviewed the expenditures incurred in privatization of the Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL).

The 7th meeting of the Standing Committee on Privatization was held under the Chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Farooq Sattar, said a press release.

The committee was briefed by the Secretary Privatization Commission regarding expenditures incurred on Privatization of (PIACL), he informed the committee that during 2023-2024 an amount of $4.3 million had been paid to the Financial Advisor Ernst and Youngest out of a total fee of $ 6.8 million was paid which is 63% and the remaining amount will be paid after second attempt.

He further briefed the committee that Privatization Commission had carried out valuation of properties to be retained in PIACL, and updated valuations were reflected in the financial statements for the period ending 30th April 2024.

The Committee directed to provide details of properties handed over to holding companies.

The committee also discussed the Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill 2024 (Government Bill) in detail and raised an objection to Clause 4, Section 7 (4), about the authority to make decisions on Privatization process instead of Cabinet.

The Committee once again directed the Ministry of Law to present relevant details in the next meeting (in written form). Thereafter, the Committee deferred “The Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill 2024” (Government Bill) till its next meeting.

Meanwhile, the Secretary Privatization Commission briefed the committee that Pakistan Engineering Company, Lahore (PECO) was included for privatization in August 2024. He further informed that the company has no active production line and its staff consists over 32 employees only.

NIT owns 23% shares which were bought from the Open Market, on the other hand the Ministry of Industries expressed concerns that the transaction involving these shares are not clear in the stock exchange.

The representatives from Private Sector briefed the Committee about the various problems and said that Pakistan Engineering Company was a pride for Pakistan, Chinese and Japanese Industrialist had to visit the company.

In 1960s the company was manufacturing Aircrafts parts as well and after the management of private sector the loss of the company decreased from 2 billion rupees to only 70 million.

The Committee recommended that the Secretary Privatization in consultation with the Secretary Industries and Secretary Law may submit a detailed report on it.

The Committee further directed that the Secretary Privatization Commission in consultation with other entities must clear the issue within 40 days and submit a way forward.

The Committee also recommended that Ministry of Industries must pay salaries to the employees of PECO before Eid.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Anwar Ul Haq Chaudhary, Abdul Qadir Khan, Ms. Asiya Naz Tanoli, Nazir Ahmed Bhugio, Mubarak Zeb, Ms. Sehar Kamran, Mehboob Shah and officials of the relevant ministries.