NA body seeks ‘clarity’ of PWD projects’ fund allocation, execution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Wednesday deliberated on the Public Works Department (PWD) projects, seeking clarity on fund flow, disbursement and execution.

The committee meeting, chaired by Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani, voiced concerns over the information provided, stressing transparency and effectiveness of the projects.

The body members received a presentation on Emerson College, Multan, underlining the urgent need for a new academic block to address emerging trends in artificial intelligence (AI) and information technology (IT).

They discussed potential funding avenues to ensure the timely execution of this critical educational initiative.

On another agenda item, the members raised questions regarding illegal recruitments and encroachments in the capital city, which remained unresponsive due to absence of the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) from the meeting.

Expressing strong dismay over the CDA chairman’s absence, the committee deferred the agenda item until his attendance is ensured.

The committee also got a briefing on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, following which the members emphasized the strategic importance of prioritizing the western route. The Committee sought more detailed updates on the status and progress of these projects.

During the meeting, a sub-committee was formed under the convenorship of Maj. (R) Tahir Iqbal to review the status of a project aimed at providing essential medicines to cancer patients, supported by Roche International.

The committee emphasized the need for expediting such critical public welfare initiatives without delay.

Among others, the meeting was attended by MNAs Maj. (R) Tahir Iqbal, Dawar Khan Kundi, Akhtar Bibi, Farhan Chishti, Ahmad Raza Maneka, Zulfiqar Bachani and Muhammad Moazzam Ali Khan, besides senior officials from the Ministry of Planning and Development, CDA, and the Vice Chancellor of Emerson College.