NA Body Seeks ‘clarity’ Of PWD Projects’ Fund Allocation, Execution
Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 09:30 PM
The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Wednesday deliberated on the Public Works Department (PWD) projects, seeking clarity on fund flow, disbursement and execution
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Wednesday deliberated on the Public Works Department (PWD) projects, seeking clarity on fund flow, disbursement and execution.
The committee meeting, chaired by Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani, voiced concerns over the information provided, stressing transparency and effectiveness of the projects.
The body members received a presentation on Emerson College, Multan, underlining the urgent need for a new academic block to address emerging trends in artificial intelligence (AI) and information technology (IT).
They discussed potential funding avenues to ensure the timely execution of this critical educational initiative.
On another agenda item, the members raised questions regarding illegal recruitments and encroachments in the capital city, which remained unresponsive due to absence of the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) from the meeting.
Expressing strong dismay over the CDA chairman’s absence, the committee deferred the agenda item until his attendance is ensured.
The committee also got a briefing on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, following which the members emphasized the strategic importance of prioritizing the western route. The Committee sought more detailed updates on the status and progress of these projects.
During the meeting, a sub-committee was formed under the convenorship of Maj. (R) Tahir Iqbal to review the status of a project aimed at providing essential medicines to cancer patients, supported by Roche International.
The committee emphasized the need for expediting such critical public welfare initiatives without delay.
Among others, the meeting was attended by MNAs Maj. (R) Tahir Iqbal, Dawar Khan Kundi, Akhtar Bibi, Farhan Chishti, Ahmad Raza Maneka, Zulfiqar Bachani and Muhammad Moazzam Ali Khan, besides senior officials from the Ministry of Planning and Development, CDA, and the Vice Chancellor of Emerson College.
Recent Stories
Action initiated against cattle pens in Nawabshah
RDA issues notices to 149 illegal housing schemes; takes strict action against u ..
CM directs CS to take action against non-performing DCs, SSPs, DHOs during anti ..
Commerce Minister listens to Constituents' Concerns in Karachi
Korangi's traders, industrialists keen to explore Ethiopian market
66 cases registered, 32 arrested during smog control operation in 24 hours
RDA issues notices to 149 illegal housing schemes; takes strict action against u ..
FC organizes 22 free medical camps in areas of Balochistan
Police seize large quantity of firearms across province
CDA to auction prime luxury hotel plots for overseas investors by Dec 17
Smog: 97 arrested, 104 cases registered in current month
Smog intensity reduces: Educational activities resume across Punjab
More Stories From Business
-
Commerce Minister listens to Constituents' Concerns in Karachi5 minutes ago
-
Korangi's traders, industrialists keen to explore Ethiopian market5 minutes ago
-
Price of gold surges Rs 800 per tola1 hour ago
-
FCCI president meets FDCMA delegation1 hour ago
-
LCCI seeks govt help against industries' closure2 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase further by Rs.800 per tola3 hours ago
-
European stocks fall on Ukraine-Russia fears, US focused on earnings4 minutes ago
-
Stock markets gain, dollar higher before Nvidia earnings5 hours ago
-
PSX loses 310 points4 minutes ago
-
Planning minister directs sites’ identification, concept paper preparation for M- SEZs5 hours ago
-
Japan publisher Kadokawa shares roar on Sony buyout report5 hours ago
-
RTO to hold online open court for taxpayers on Friday5 hours ago