Open Menu

NA Body Seeks ‘clarity’ Of PWD Projects’ Fund Allocation, Execution

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 09:30 PM

NA body seeks ‘clarity’ of PWD projects’ fund allocation, execution

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Wednesday deliberated on the Public Works Department (PWD) projects, seeking clarity on fund flow, disbursement and execution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Wednesday deliberated on the Public Works Department (PWD) projects, seeking clarity on fund flow, disbursement and execution.

The committee meeting, chaired by Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani, voiced concerns over the information provided, stressing transparency and effectiveness of the projects.

The body members received a presentation on Emerson College, Multan, underlining the urgent need for a new academic block to address emerging trends in artificial intelligence (AI) and information technology (IT).

They discussed potential funding avenues to ensure the timely execution of this critical educational initiative.

On another agenda item, the members raised questions regarding illegal recruitments and encroachments in the capital city, which remained unresponsive due to absence of the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) from the meeting.

Expressing strong dismay over the CDA chairman’s absence, the committee deferred the agenda item until his attendance is ensured.

The committee also got a briefing on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, following which the members emphasized the strategic importance of prioritizing the western route. The Committee sought more detailed updates on the status and progress of these projects.

During the meeting, a sub-committee was formed under the convenorship of Maj. (R) Tahir Iqbal to review the status of a project aimed at providing essential medicines to cancer patients, supported by Roche International.

The committee emphasized the need for expediting such critical public welfare initiatives without delay.

Among others, the meeting was attended by MNAs Maj. (R) Tahir Iqbal, Dawar Khan Kundi, Akhtar Bibi, Farhan Chishti, Ahmad Raza Maneka, Zulfiqar Bachani and Muhammad Moazzam Ali Khan, besides senior officials from the Ministry of Planning and Development, CDA, and the Vice Chancellor of Emerson College.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Multan National Assembly Technology CPEC Progress Cancer Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Action initiated against cattle pens in Nawabshah

Action initiated against cattle pens in Nawabshah

5 minutes ago
 RDA issues notices to 149 illegal housing schemes; ..

RDA issues notices to 149 illegal housing schemes; takes strict action against u ..

5 minutes ago
 CM directs CS to take action against non-performin ..

CM directs CS to take action against non-performing DCs, SSPs, DHOs during anti ..

5 minutes ago
 Commerce Minister listens to Constituents' Concern ..

Commerce Minister listens to Constituents' Concerns in Karachi

5 minutes ago
 Korangi's traders, industrialists keen to explore ..

Korangi's traders, industrialists keen to explore Ethiopian market

5 minutes ago
 66 cases registered, 32 arrested during smog contr ..

66 cases registered, 32 arrested during smog control operation in 24 hours

21 minutes ago
RDA issues notices to 149 illegal housing schemes; ..

RDA issues notices to 149 illegal housing schemes; takes strict action against u ..

21 minutes ago
 FC organizes 22 free medical camps in areas of Bal ..

FC organizes 22 free medical camps in areas of Balochistan

21 minutes ago
 Police seize large quantity of firearms across pro ..

Police seize large quantity of firearms across province

21 minutes ago
 CDA to auction prime luxury hotel plots for overse ..

CDA to auction prime luxury hotel plots for overseas investors by Dec 17

21 minutes ago
 Smog: 97 arrested, 104 cases registered in current ..

Smog: 97 arrested, 104 cases registered in current month

2 minutes ago
 Smog intensity reduces: Educational activities res ..

Smog intensity reduces: Educational activities resume across Punjab

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business