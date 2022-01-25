UrduPoint.com

NA Body Shows Dissatisfaction On Traveling Expenses Of Business Delegation

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 11:30 PM

NA body shows dissatisfaction on traveling expenses of business delegation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce on Tuesday expressed its dissatisfaction on the replies regarding the details of payments of business delegation, who travelled to Uzbekistan.

The 28th meeting of the Standing Committee on Commerce was held here in the Parliament House under the chairmanship of MNA Syed Naveed Qamar.

On an agenda item relating to Starred Question No. 89, moved by Ms. Shagufta Jumani MNA, the Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce informed the Committee that all the businessmen who travelled to Uzbekistan with an official trip, paid their own expenses.

The Committee deferred the agenda item for its next meeting.

The Committee asked number of questions and expressed its dissatisfaction on the replies regarding the details of payments made by the delegation and the criteria for the selection of delegates.

On another agenda item relating to Starred Question No.

88, asked by Ali Gohar Khan, MNA, the mover and the Committee Members observed that Ministry did not give any satisfied answer according to Starred Question.

The Chair directed the Ministry to prepare answers according to the asked question.

The Committee deferred the agenda item for the next meeting of the Committee.

The Chair took serious notice of the absence of the Secretary and Advisor, Ministry of Commerce.

The Committee deferred all its Business including discussion on PSPD for the financial year 2022-23 of the Ministry and adjourned the meeting.

The Committee unanimously approved the minutes of its previous meeting.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh, Ms. Wajiha Akram, Ms. Sajida Begum, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Mrs. Tahira Aurangzeb, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Syed Javed Ali Shah Jelani, MNAs.

The meeting was also attended by Ms. Shagufta Jumani and MNA Gohar Ali Khan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Assembly Business Parliament Uzbekistan Commerce All

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

6 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

6 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

6 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

6 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

6 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.