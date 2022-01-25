NA body shows dissatisfaction on traveling expenses of business delegation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce on Tuesday expressed its dissatisfaction on the replies regarding the details of payments of business delegation, who travelled to Uzbekistan.

The 28th meeting of the Standing Committee on Commerce was held here in the Parliament House under the chairmanship of MNA Syed Naveed Qamar.

On an agenda item relating to Starred Question No. 89, moved by Ms. Shagufta Jumani MNA, the Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce informed the Committee that all the businessmen who travelled to Uzbekistan with an official trip, paid their own expenses.

The Committee deferred the agenda item for its next meeting.

The Committee asked number of questions and expressed its dissatisfaction on the replies regarding the details of payments made by the delegation and the criteria for the selection of delegates.

On another agenda item relating to Starred Question No.

88, asked by Ali Gohar Khan, MNA, the mover and the Committee Members observed that Ministry did not give any satisfied answer according to Starred Question.

The Chair directed the Ministry to prepare answers according to the asked question.

The Committee deferred the agenda item for the next meeting of the Committee.

The Chair took serious notice of the absence of the Secretary and Advisor, Ministry of Commerce.

The Committee deferred all its Business including discussion on PSPD for the financial year 2022-23 of the Ministry and adjourned the meeting.

The Committee unanimously approved the minutes of its previous meeting.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh, Ms. Wajiha Akram, Ms. Sajida Begum, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Mrs. Tahira Aurangzeb, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Syed Javed Ali Shah Jelani, MNAs.

The meeting was also attended by Ms. Shagufta Jumani and MNA Gohar Ali Khan.