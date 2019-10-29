UrduPoint.com
NA Body Stresses For Comprehensive Strategy To Increase External Trade

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce and Textiles on Tuesday stressed the need for evolving a comprehensive strategy to increase the country's external trade.

The Senate committee on commerce also sought a report from the Federal board of Revenue for resolving the issues of textile industry to promote growth and productivity of the industry.

The meeting was chaired by MNA Syed Naveed Qamar.

Secretary Commerce and Textile Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera briefed the committee on structural changes required to ensure effective role of Pakistan embassies abroad to promote trade, economic and Investment Partnership between Pakistan and other countries.

He also briefed the committee on steps taken to ensure that Pakistan continue to benefit from GSP plus Status.

On the occasion, Secretary Commerce Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera said the government had planned to explore the new potential market in all major regions of the world.

He said, "We review the previous policies for appointment of trade officers in different countries of the world, adding according to the new policy quarterly review of the performance of trade officers was decided.

" He said the performance and evaluation system for foreign trade officers had been evolved and 9 trade officers had been called back due to performance issue and lack of capacity in different missions abroad.

Replying to a question regarding the recent appointment of foreign trade officers, he said, "We ensured transparency in process of appointment of these officials." Briefing on European Union (EU) Generalized Scheme of Preference (GSP-Plus) ,he said that as result of GSP- Plus, Pakistan's exports to EU countries have increased from 6.87 billion Euro in 2013 to 9.22 billion Euro in 2018.

The committee unanimously confirmed the minutes of its previous meeting held on August 16, 2019.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Syed Javed Ali Shah Jilani, Ms Wajiha Akram, Mr. Ali khan Jadoon, Mr. Yaqoob Sheikh, Mr. Raza Nasrullah, Mr. Khurum Shehzad, Ms. Sajida Begum, Mrs. Farukh Khan,Mr. Rasheed Ahmed Khan and Mr. Usman Ibrahim, Secretary Commerce and senior officers of the ministry of commerce.

