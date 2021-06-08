UrduPoint.com
NA Body Took Notice Of Price Hike Of Fertilizers

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:46 PM

The Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research on Tuesday took notice of the price hike of fertilizers in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The Standing Committee on National food Security and Research on Tuesday took notice of the price hike of fertilizers in the country.

The Committee was told that the price of fertilizers will increase almost 75 percent in the international market for the period from July, 2020 to May, 2021.

18th meeting of the Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research held under the Chairmanship of MNA, Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan in the Committee Room of National Agriculture Research Center (NARC), and Islamabad.

Managing Director, Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) Imran Nasir Khan and Secretary, Food Department, Punjab apprised the Committee that the set target for the purchase of wheat is achieved.

He further requested that the support price of wheat should be the same in the country for timely procurement.

The Committee appreciated the efforts of late Dr. Humayum for the introduction of Garlic seed of international standard in the country.

The Committee endorsed that the name of Dr. Humayum should be recommended for civil award due to his continuous struggle for the promotion of Agriculture.

The Committee discussed the "The Islamabad Bee-keeping and Honey board Bill, 2021" and "The Islamabad Poultry Production Regulation Bill, 2021" ; introduced by MNA, Ms. Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, in detail, and directed the stakeholders to sit with the MNA and finalize the proposed legislation within a week.

The Committee deferred the "The West Pakistan Pure Food (Amendment) Bill, 2021; introduced by Ms. Nusrat Wahid, MNA, due to the non-presence of the Mover.

MNAs, Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, Mr. Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Mian Muhammad Shafiq, Sardar Muhammad Jaffar Khan Leghari, Dr. Nausheen Hamid, Mr. Kamal Udin, Minister for National Food Security and Research, Ms. Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, (Mover of the Bill), and senior officers/ officials from the Ministry NFS&R attended the meeting.

