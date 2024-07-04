NA Committee For Ensuring Resource Mobilization For Farmers
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Food Security and Research on Thursday emphasized the need to ensure farmers support with resources mobilization such as high-quality seeds, fertilizers and access to credit for sustainable agriculture development in the country.
Chaired by Syed Hussain Tariq as its Chairman, the Committee also stressed the need to focus on expanding research initiatives to develop climate-resilient crop varieties to maintain national food safety and security, said a press release.
The Committee underscored the importance of investing in agricultural research and development (R&D). They proposed increasing funding for agricultural universities and research institutions to develop new farming techniques and seed varieties. Collaborations with international agricultural research organizations were also discussed.
The Committee stressed the need for training programs to educate farmers on modern agricultural practices. Extension services and farmer field schools were suggested as effective means to disseminate knowledge and improve farmers' skills.
Recognizing the pivotal role of farmers in agriculture, the Committee underscored the importance of farmer-friendly policies.
It also recommended to provide adequate support mechanisms, including access to affordable, high-quality seeds and knowledge-sharing initiatives.
To uphold seed quality standards, the Committee has proposed strengthened measures for seed certification and quality control. Collaborative efforts with regulatory bodies and certification agencies will ensure compliance with established benchmarks and safeguard farmers from substandard seeds.
In line with efforts to empower farmers, the Committee has advocated for provisions that enhance access to certified seeds, agricultural training, and extension services. These initiatives are designed to bolster agricultural productivity and improve farmers' livelihoods.
The Committee also stressed the need of enhancing infrastructure, such as irrigation systems and storage facilities, to support the efficient distribution and preservation of agricultural produce. By improving these logistical elements, the sector can reduce post-harvest losses and ensure a steady supply of food products, it said.
