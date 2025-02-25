NA committee on Food Security reviews key agriculture projects

The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research on Tuesday reviewed ongoing and upcoming projects aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity, reducing post-harvest losses, and promoting farm mechanization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on National food Security and Research on Tuesday reviewed ongoing and upcoming projects aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity, reducing post-harvest losses, and promoting farm mechanization.

The meeting was met under the chairmanship of MNA Syed Tariq Hussain, to review the ongoing and upcoming Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) schemes, in accordance with sub-rules (6) and (7) of Rule 201 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007, said a news release.

The Ministry provided an update on a foreign loan of 20 million Euros under the Technical and Vocational education and Training (TVET) National Reforms Program for professional capacity building in agriculture.

The Primary objectives of this program include enhancing the olive value chain, delivering 720 certified training sessions on high-value crops, developing 12 model fruit orchards, and establishing eco-villages equipped with climate-resilient technologies.

Additionally, the program will support the establishment of disease and pest diagnostic laboratories as well as national excellence centers.

The Committee recommended utilizing an Italian loan to establish a data processing unit in Khairpur district. It also emphasized the need for greater public awareness and outreach in executing projects, noting that previous efforts had been carried out in isolation, leading to minimal results.

The Ministry also outlined plans for the establishment of Seed Certification Laboratories in Khuzdar, Turbat, and Loralai. These laboratories will focus on ensuring crop purity, germination, and disease control.

The Ministry proposed constructing a building worth Rs. 180 million to house these facilities, with a project duration of four years. However, the Committee suggested opting for a rental building instead, as constructing a new facility would be both costlier and more time-consuming, potentially exceeding the project's lifespan.

In response, the Ministry said that an ISO-certified building was essential for proper seed certification, but the Committee urged the Ministry to revisit the proposal and explore more feasible alternatives.

The Committee was also briefed on the Pakistan-Korea Joint Program for Certified Potato Seed Production. The project aims to produce and supply virus-free, certified seed potatoes, thereby making Pakistan self-sustainable in potato seed production. Out of the total project cost of Rs. 985 million, Rs. 650 million will be provided as grant-in-aid.

The Ministry said that from the next year, Pakistan will begin selling these certified potato seeds. The Committee appreciated the efforts of the Ministry and the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) in achieving this milestone.

To ensure effective oversight of development projects, the Ministry announced the establishment of a Project namely Planning and Development Unit within the Ministry of National Food Security & Research (MNFS&R).

This unit will monitor and evaluate ongoing initiatives, implement a track-and-trace system, and enhance coordination between the Ministry and other autonomous bodies.

The Horticulture Support Program was also discussed, focusing on technology-driven solutions to preserve fruits and vegetables and reduce post-harvest losses. The Ministry informed the Committee that the project's PC-1 is currently under review, and it is being developed through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) with interest rate subsidies. The Committee recommended that the Ministry to share the project’s design details with them and implement measures to prevent leakages.

In the field of livestock, the National Program for Animal Disease Surveillance and Control was presented. This initiative aims to improve compliance with international standards and enhance animal exports by making Pakistan a Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) compliant country. The program will include a track-and-trace system, animal birth registration and farm registration, executed through PPPs with interest rate subsidies.

The feasibility study for the Pakistan Model Agriculture Research Centre was also discussed. This initiative seeks to establish a continuous research platform for PARC, ensuring long-term financial stability and sustained agricultural research and development efforts.

The Ministry highlighted efforts to promote farm mechanization in Pakistan by installing around 8,000 agricultural machines to enhance the yield of major and minor crops, particularly wheat, rice, and maize. This mechanization is expected to significantly reduce post-harvest losses and improve overall agricultural productivity.

To strengthen agricultural research, an Endowment Fund for the National Agricultural Research System was proposed. This fund will support advancements in seed development and other critical research areas. Furthermore, the Committee was briefed on the establishment of a Date Palm Research and Post-Harvest Management Institute in Khairpur. The institute will focus on breeding elite date palm cultivars with higher yields, superior quality, and greater adaptability to local conditions.

The National Coordinated Program for the Genetic Improvement of Cattle and Buffalo was also presented. This initiative aims to enhance livestock productivity through genetic editing. The Committee recommended that it be consulted before the official launch of this program to ensure proper oversight.

The Committee reviewed the progress of various other projects, including the Pulses Project, which was set to conclude this year. Based on its performance, a one-year non-cost extension was granted, a decision that the Committee commended. Updates on rice productivity were also shared, showing nominal improvements.

After reviewing all the proposed schemes, the Committee approved them with minor suggestions.

The meeting was attended by the MNAs Rasheed Ahmed Khan,Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, Waseem Qadir, Chaudhary Iftikhar Nazir, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Usama Hamza, and Keso Mal Kheal Das.

Senior officials and representatives from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, and other relevant departments also participated in the meeting.