NA Committee on National Food Security and Research meets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research met here on Friday with Syed Tariq Hussain in the chair and discussed different issues faced by the tobacco growers of the country.

The Secretary Pakistan Tobacco Board (PTB) briefed the committee on actions taken in response to the committee’s previous recommendations, which were primarily aimed at resolving long-standing challenges faced by tobacco growers.

The committee was updated on key areas, including the current tobacco taxation policy, the framework for collection and utilization of the CESS fund over the past ten years, the PTB’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, and the potential introduction of a crop insurance scheme for tobacco growers.

It was further informed that the PTB had constituted committees to oversee CESS regulation, CSR programs, and development activities. However, the committee raised concerns about the exclusion of tobacco growers from these bodies.

Another significant issue discussed was the rejection of tobacco crop yields. The committee was also informed that approximately PKR 949 million allocated for research and development remains un-utilized due to the vacant position of the board’s director.

The representative of the tobacco growers highlighted issues and challenges faced by farmers, particularly having to wait in long queues under rainy conditions to sell their crops.

In response, the committee directed the ministry that representatives of tobacco growers must be included in all relevant committees, stressing that meaningful reform and facilitation measures cannot succeed without their direct involvement.

The ministry was also instructed to expedite the appointment of all vacant posts on the PTB and its related committees so that pending development and reform initiatives could move forward without further delay.

Regarding GST and Federal Excise Duty (FED) on tobacco and cigarette, collected over the past five years, the FBR was asked to provide a comprehensive update in the next Committee meeting.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) informed the committee that, in line with the committee’s earlier directives, General Sales Tax (GST) would now be imposed on imported cotton. This long-awaited step aims to create parity between imported and locally produced cotton.

It was further stated that the relevant Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) would be issued the following Tuesday, and the policy would come into effect from August 15, 2025, with GST collected at the import stage. This move is expected to stabilize prices for domestic cotton and support local growers.

The Committee also decided to take up the issue of the rising sugar prices in local markets in its next meeting, stressing the need to investigate the causes behind the price hike and explore possible measures for market stabilization and consumer relief.

Furthermore, the committee held a detailed discussion on reports of donkey meat being sold in Islamabad, expressing serious concern over the public health risks and regulatory negligence involved. The ministry was instructed to take up the issue with the relevant authority and report back in the next meeting.

During the presentation by Crop Life Pakistan, it was conveyed that the organization’s mission is to support farmers in producing enough food to meet the needs of a growing population through access to innovative agricultural technologies.

The Committee was briefed on Crop Life Pakistan’s research and development initiatives, its scope of work, contributions to the seed sector, as well as the challenges faced, available opportunities, and potential solutions.

The meeting was attended by the Members of National Assembly (MNAs) including Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, Nadeem Abbas, Waseem Qadir, Musarrat Asif Khawaja, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Muhammad Ameer Sultan, Nazir Ahmed Bhugio, Syed Abrar Ali Shah, Usman Ali, Abdul Qadir Khan and Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sheerazi .