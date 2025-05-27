NA committee on National Food Security meets, reviews UAF’s role in boosting food security

The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research held on Tuesday under the Chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Tariq Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research held on Tuesday under the Chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Tariq Hussain.

The Committee conducted an in-depth briefing session with the Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to evaluate the university’s contributions to agricultural research and its role in enhancing national food security, said a news release.

As informed by the Vice Chancellor, UAF currently enrolls 33,556 students and offers a diverse range of academic programs, including 61 undergraduate degrees, 112 postgraduate degrees, and 225 diploma or short courses. The university’s academic staff comprises 682 faculty members, with 470 holding PhDs and 212 possessing non-PhD qualifications.

During the briefing, the Vice Chancellor provided a detailed overview of the university’s research initiatives, emphasizing their strategic alignment with national agricultural priorities.

He highlighted key areas of focus including genetics, seed and breed improvement, agronomic best practices, agro-technology, and value addition efforts.

Hybrid technology was also discussed as a vital component to enhance crop productivity and sustainability. Special attention was given to the development of durum wheat varieties that require fewer inputs and less effort, reflecting a commitment to more resource-efficient and sustainable farming practices.

The committee chairman stressed the need to shorten crop life cycles as a means to reduce the use of critical resources like water and pesticides. This strategy not only alleviates the workload on farmers but also supports environmental sustainability.

The briefing also showcased notable research progress, including the development of UAF-11, a high-yield Brassica variety, and Okra-3A as part of the vegetable breeding efforts.

Further advancements in soybean, maize hybrids, mangoes, citrus fruits, and genetically modified sugarcane highlighted the university’s dedication to improving crop yield, quality, and resilience.

Together, these initiatives play a vital role in strengthening national food security and advancing agricultural development.

However, the Committee expressed concerns about the data presented during the PSDP schemes meeting, which claimed an increase in sugarcane yields from an average of 600 maunds to 700 maunds per acre over a five-year period under a project funded with billions of rupees by the Ministry.

The committee pointed out that the data was sourced from sugar mills, which have a tendency to underreport production figures to evade taxes, raising doubts about the accuracy of the reported increase.

They further criticized that such a marginal improvement after years of investment and effort represents a poor return on resources and time.

The university is actively collaborating with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) through a joint venture focusing on DAP production, import substitution, and the adoption of precision agriculture technologies.

Efforts include integrating artificial intelligence and data services, promoting solarization and climate mitigation, and digitalizing agricultural extension programs.

With 135 ongoing collaborations 84 international and 51 national the university supports outreach initiatives such as Chinese language training and skill development programs for D-8 and OIC member countries.

Additionally, PSDP and ADB-funded projects are establishing advanced laboratories for seed testing and certification to meet international export standards, while incorporating innovative technologies like AI, drones, and sensors to enhance agricultural research and practices.

As apprised by the Vice Chancellor, future projects will focus on tackling climate change, enhancing water management, promoting mechanization, and ensuring the smart utilization of resources.

Key priorities include seed development, raising awareness, education, and the adoption of AI-driven climate-smart models.

The Vice Chancellor also highlighted several challenges, such as policy gaps, security issues, water scarcity, budget limitations, and insufficient coordination between the Ministry and its departments.

The strategic agricultural plans outlined encompass water and land management, technology and agricultural inputs, livestock and rural poultry, inland fisheries, rural development, agroforestry, monitoring and evaluation, agricultural research and the promotion of market-based industries.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, Waseem Qadir, Nadeem Abbas, Chaudhary Iftikhar Nazir, Ms. Musarrat Asif Khawaja, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Usama Hamza, and Muhammad Ameer Sultan.

Senior officials and representatives from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority and other relevant departments also attended the meeting.