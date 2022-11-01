UrduPoint.com

NA Committee Recommends Withdrawal Of Exports Processing Zones Authority Bill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2022 | 07:24 PM

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production Tuesday recommended to withdraw "The Exports Processing Zones Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019"

The standing committee met here in Parliament House, under the Chairmanship of Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, MNA to discuss the various issues pertaining to the ministry and its attached departments.

The committee highly appreciated the SME Policy, 2021 as it would help to promote the trade culture in Pakistan and would motivate the Pakistani youth to start their business.

The committee deemed that new SME Policy was the need of the hour as it could help to enhance the economy and would help to reduce the unemployment of the country as well.

The committee directed the ministry of Industries & Production to follow the patterns of the neighboring countries like, Bangladesh to encourage Pakistanis to start their own business at small scale and ease the procedure of loans in collaboration with financial institutions so that maximum people could get benefit from the said policy introduced by the present government.

The committee further directed the ministry to launch a proper media campaign about SME Policy, 2021 to motivate people especially, living in remote and far-flung areas of the county to bring its benefit at gross root level and reduce the involvement of middlemen as well.

Earlier, Secretary, ministry of Industries and Production briefly apprised the Committee about the efforts made by them to bring benefits of their policies at gross root level by easing the procedural complications for small and medium businessmen and problems faced by them in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Mahar Irshad Ahmad Khan, MNA, Usama Qadri, MNA, Kiran Imran Dar, MNA, Nawab Sher, MNA & Saira Bano, MNA/Mover and senior officers of the concerned Ministry/departments.

