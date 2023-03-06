NA committee seeks details of assets of Steel Mills employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production Monday sought details of assets of the retired and present employees of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

The committee asked for the details of assets in its 24th meeting held under the Chairmanship of Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, said a press release issued here.

The committee further sought a briefing from the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) regarding theft inquiry of Steel Mills, in the next meeting.

The committee was informed that the Ministry of Industries and Ministry of National food Security had suggested that the shortage of seven lac metric tons of Urea fertilizer should be met locally by providing gas to the local production units.

The committee was informed that in response to "Automotive Development Policy 2016-21" many cars manufacturers showed interest and eight cars manufacturing plants had been installed till now.

Advance booking payment was restricted to 20% for cars, sports utility vehicles and light commercial vehicles by the Ministry according to the policy.

The committee was informed that the privatization process of Pakistan Steel Mills was at an advanced stage and the process of privatization of Heavy Electric Complex (HEC) was near completion. The shares purchase agreement was signed on 1st April, 2022 against purchase price of PKR 1.4 billion.

The members of the committee including Rana Muhammad Ishaq , Syed Imran Ahmad Shah, Nasir Khan Musa Zai, Usama Qadri, Nawab Sher, Kiran Imran Dar and Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali attended the meeting.