NA Recommended To Pass Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill

NA recommended to pass Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Friday recommended that the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2020 might be passed by the assembly.

The Committee, meeting of which was chaired by Jamil Ahmed Khan, also discussed The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 clause by clause and made minor amendments in the said bill.

On the occasion, the Director General, Financial Management Unit (FMU) apprised the committee about the salient features of The Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 required to fulfill the recommendations made by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The committee discussed the bill clause by clause and made several amendments.

However, it was decided that the same would be further discussed on August 10, 2020.

Some Members of the committee expressed their concerns about the urgency showed by the government for enacting such kind of important legislation.

Among others, the meeting was attended by MNAs, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, Faheem Khan, Aftab Hussain Siddique, Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Chaudhary Khalid Javed, Ali Perviz, Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Ms. Nafisa Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar and Abdul Wasay.

The meeting was also attended by the senior officers from Ministry of Finance and Revenue, Law and Justice, Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan and Financial Monitoring Unit.

