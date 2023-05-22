NA Speaker meets Finance Minister, discusses economic, political situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly (NA) Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Monday called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar and discussed the overall economic and political situation of the country.

The minister said that the current government had inherited economic woes adding that all possible steps would be taken to provide relief to the public in coming financial budget, said a press release.

The current economic team was working day and night to take the country's economy on the path of development, he added.

He thanked the NA Speaker for his words of appreciation for the current economic team.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that political stability was essential for economic stability adding that the strength of the economy was indispensable for the country's development.

Despite the economic difficulties facing by the current coalition government, reducing the prices of petroleum products was a good move, he added.

He appreciated the efforts of the minister and his team for economic stability.