NA Standing Committee on finance, revenue meets at National Bank of Pakistan (NBP)

A meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue was held at the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) head office on Wednesday, presided over by its Chairman MNA Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ):A meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue was held at the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) head office on Wednesday, presided over by its Chairman MNA Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh.

The meeting was attended by Members of National Assembly; Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Ali Pervaiz, Wajiha Qamar,Ms Nafisa Shah and Sami-ul-Haq, Acting President NBP Rehmat Ali Hasni and other senior officers of the bank.

The committee was told that the incumbent president was working on acting basis, while the process for the appointment of NBP president was also underway. The committee expressed its concerns over non-appointment of four board members who had retired last year.

The committee was apprised that the board was functioning on de-facto basis.

The committee members said the finance ministry would be urged upon to expedite the process for the appointment of NBP President.

Standing Committee emphasized upon the management of NBP to make its employees promotion process on regional level instead of national level.

The NA committee also expressed its concerns over the increased operating expenditure of NBP compared to the previous financial year.

Earlier, NBP President Rehmat Ali Hasni briefed the committee on the performance of the bank.