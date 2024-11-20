NA Standing Committee visits Pakistan Steel Mills

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production, during a visit of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) on Wednesday, was informed that a Russian company had shown interest in the revival of the Steel Mills and a team of technical experts from Russia was expected to visit the plant.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production, led by chairman of the committee, Syed Hafeezuddin, paid a visit to PSM to review the process for revival of PSM and other important matters, said a statement issued here.

The committee members visited the PSM production plant and also held a meeting that was attended by the committee members Abdul Hakeem Baloch, Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani, Naz Baloch, Shahid Usman, and Kiran Imran Dar while Mahreen Bhutto and Muhammad Arshad Sahi joined the meeting via Zoom.

The members of National Assembly Agha Rafiullah and Nafisa Shah also joined the committee meeting as issues raised by them on the floor of parliament were part of the meeting agenda.

The Additional Secretary Industries and Production Mohammad Asad islam Mahni and Caretaker CEO of PSM briefed the committee about overall progress on the revival process of the PSM. The CEO informed that a Russian company had shown interest in the revival of the Steel Mills and a team of technical experts from Russia was expected to visit the plant.

The Committee chairman, Syed Hafeezuddin, directed the PSM management to expedite the process of revival to avoid loss that had been incurred due to the non-functionality of Steel Mill Plant.

Moreover, the committee also heard the issues of serving, retired, retrenched employees, and CBA Union representatives and took serious notice of the non payment of dues to retire and retrenched employees, as well as issues pertaining to supply of natural gas and water as well as electricity tariff and the dilapidated condition of 100 bed PSM Hospital.

The chairman directed to contact the management of companies concerned for resolving the issues on top priority and submit report for compliance.

The NA Standing Committee, while reviewing the agenda item regarding a question moved by MNA Syed Rafiullah about payment of minimum wages, expressed concerns over non implementation of the minimum wages. The Committee strictly directed the Chairman Export Processing Zones Authority, Dr. Saifuddin Junejo to ensure implementation of the minimum wages in letter and spirit.

The committee also reviewed the Calling Attention Notice regarding Utility Stores Corporation (USC) moved by MNA Asefa Bhutto Zardari and others. The MD, Utility Stores Corporation, apprised the committee that USC was being restructured.