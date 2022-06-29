UrduPoint.com

NAB Filed False Reference Against Me: Ahsan Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2022 | 04:40 PM

NAB filed false reference against me: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reform and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB's) reference against him was not based on facts and its decision should be given on merit.

He said that NAB had filed a reference against him regarding the construction of Narowal sports Complex. The Minister said this while talking to the media here.

"If I have committed any corruption, let it be decided. If I have not committed any crime, then the NAB will have to be held accountable," he said.

He said the NAB made a false case against me at the behest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said with the false reference filed against him, his character had been tarnished. "I took a public interest scheme to Narowal, which was sabotaged by the NAB," he said.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the financial loss incurred in this project must be accounted for so that such false cases are not made in future.

He said that the suspension of this project did not provide an opportunity to train the players and hone their skills.

He said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was targeting national institutions because they were under pressure due to PTI's funding case.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Sports Ahsan Iqbal Narowal Media Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market lo ..

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market loses 308 points

20 minutes ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Haj ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Hajj moon today

44 minutes ago
 Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 d ..

Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 days

2 hours ago
 One polio worker and two policemen were gunned dow ..

One polio worker and two policemen were gunned down in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation serie ..

PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealan ..

3 hours ago
 Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by Th ..

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by The New vivo X-FOLD?

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.