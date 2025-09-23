NAB hands over retrieved state land to federal government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Ministry of Industries and Production on Tuesday held a formal ceremony to mark the handover of retrieved state land from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to the Federal government.

On behalf of the federal government, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan received the land from NAB Deputy Chairman Sohail Nasir and NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Director General Farmanullah, said a news release.

The event was also attended by Secretary for Industries and Production Saif Anjum, NAB officials, and Director General Freedoon Akram Sheikh.

Through NAB efforts, 310 kanals of state-owned land in Haripur, valued in the billions of rupees were retrieved, and handed over to the federal government through the Ministry of Industries and Production.

Speaking at the ceremony, Haroon said that under the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the protection of national resources remains a top government priority.

The SAPM said that institutions are working in harmony in line with the prime minister’s vision for a corruption-free Pakistan.

“This success is a practical manifestation of the prime minister’s vision of transparency and accountability,” Haroon added.