NAB Rejects Rumours Of Receiving Orders To Arrest Moonis Elahi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 16, 2022 | 03:55 PM

The Anti-graft body has said that all the rumours of receiving orders to arrest the PML-Q leader are baseless.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2022) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) rejected the media reports and all rumours about arrest of PML-Q leader and Federal minister Chaudhaary Moonis Elahi.

The anti-graft body issued clarification after Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervez Elahi claimed during an interview that NAB was told to arrest his son Chaudhary Moonis Elahi.

In its statement, NAB said, "Arresting PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi is out of the question,", denying all the media reports regarding the probe or orders for arrest, saying that there is no inquiry underway against Moonis Elahi.

Chaudhary Pervez Elahi earlier had said, “We started receiving threats from NA when Moonis Elahi made a speech. This is not the way to govern,".

He said the PML-Q stood by the government, but it spoiled its relations even with its own people and it is panicking because of its own members.

A local newspaper had reported that a leading anti-graft agency was allegedly told to arrest Moonis, either "to put pressure on the PML-Q or there is some other issue involved."

