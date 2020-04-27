NAB sees earnings slump, launches bid to raise capital

Australia's big-four lender NAB reported earnings shrank by 25 percent in the first half of the financial year, as it looked to bolster its war chest with a $2.2-billion capital-raising bid

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ):Australia's big-four lender NAB reported earnings shrank by 25 percent in the first half of the financial year, as it looked to bolster its war chest with a $2.2-billion capital-raising bid.

The bank told investors Monday it was facing a "time unlike any other in the history of our industry", as the impact of coronavirus came into starker relief.

"We have never seen such an immediate and deep impact on the economy and health of our global community," the Melbourne-based bank said.

"Our result for the half year ending 31 March has been materially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," the bank said, "with cash earnings (ex large notable items) declining 24.

6% relative to the first half of 2019." The bank predicted that Australian unemployment would more than double to 12 percent by the middle of the year.

With credit losses expected to rise, NAB said it was taking action now.

The bank outlined a Aus$3-billion (US$1.9-billion) additional share offer for institutional investors and a separate share purchase plan worth Aus$500 million.

Moody's Investors Service said the move would "significantly strengthen" the bank's capital base "and boost its buffers against potential credit losses and rising capital requirements amid the broad economic downturn".