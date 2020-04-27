UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Sees Earnings Slump, Launches Bid To Raise Capital

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:31 AM

NAB sees earnings slump, launches bid to raise capital

Australia's big-four lender NAB reported earnings shrank by 25 percent in the first half of the financial year, as it looked to bolster its war chest with a $2.2-billion capital-raising bid

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ):Australia's big-four lender NAB reported earnings shrank by 25 percent in the first half of the financial year, as it looked to bolster its war chest with a $2.2-billion capital-raising bid.

The bank told investors Monday it was facing a "time unlike any other in the history of our industry", as the impact of coronavirus came into starker relief.

"We have never seen such an immediate and deep impact on the economy and health of our global community," the Melbourne-based bank said.

"Our result for the half year ending 31 March has been materially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," the bank said, "with cash earnings (ex large notable items) declining 24.

6% relative to the first half of 2019." The bank predicted that Australian unemployment would more than double to 12 percent by the middle of the year.

With credit losses expected to rise, NAB said it was taking action now.

The bank outlined a Aus$3-billion (US$1.9-billion) additional share offer for institutional investors and a separate share purchase plan worth Aus$500 million.

Moody's Investors Service said the move would "significantly strengthen" the bank's capital base "and boost its buffers against potential credit losses and rising capital requirements amid the broad economic downturn".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Accountability Bureau Bank March 2019 Industry Share Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes Ceasefire Extension Announcement by J ..

14 minutes ago

Over 3 in 5 (65%) Pakistanis are in favor of the g ..

14 minutes ago

Dubai Customs resolves 61 IPR disputes, valued Dh8 ..

17 minutes ago

Former stars to inspire current cricketers via vid ..

24 minutes ago

Punjab Government Launches “Taleem Ghar” App f ..

32 minutes ago

Egypt seeks aid from IMF amid virus-inflicted down ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.