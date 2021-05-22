UrduPoint.com
NAC's GDP Growth Data Based On Professional, Non-political Work: Asad Umar

Sat 22nd May 2021 | 10:28 PM

NAC's GDP growth data based on professional, non-political work: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said the National Accounts Committee (NAC) was a non-political committee and the decision of 4 percent growth during the outgoing fiscal year was made with consensus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said the National Accounts Committee (NAC) was a non-political committee and the decision of 4 percent growth during the outgoing fiscal year was made with consensus.

Giving reaction over a tweet of Pakistan Muslim League (N) President Mian Shahbaz Sharif, the minister said that this was not the PML-N government when the committee was told to announce what they wanted.

Shahbaz Sharif had claimed that questions were raised in the NAC meeting which proved that the data was not correct.

"Questions were raised in the professional and non-political committee, where data was assessed and decision was made unanimously," Asad Umar said in his tweet.

He said this was not the government of Mian Shahbaz Sharif who used to play in Lahore Gymkhana with an unnatural umpire.

"This is the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan who taught the world to play the matches with neutral umpires in the international cricket," he added.

He said it seemed unbelievable for Mian Shahbaz Sharif that despite COVID-19, how Pakistan's economy which was ruined by their government had now stood at its own feet under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister World Asad Umar Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Government

