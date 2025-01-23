Nadeem appointed as PIDE VC for five-year term

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The government on Thursday appointed Dr Nadeem Javaid, a distinguished economist and academic, as the Vice Chancellor of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) for a five-year term.

“This appointment has been approved by the President of Pakistan, who serves as the Patron of PIDE, under Section 8(1) of the PIDE Act, 2010. Dr Javaid will serve in this role for a period of five years, under the maximum SPPS-I scale,” according to a news release by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MPD&SI).

In line with the Establishment Division’s notification, the MPD&SI has issued directives to facilitate the formal appointment process, including the submission of a medical fitness report and charge assumption report.

Dr. Nadeem Javaid brings a wealth of experience in policy planning and development. His leadership at PIDE is expected to further the institute’s contributions to evidence-based policymaking and economic development in Pakistan.