Open Menu

Nadeem Appointed As PIDE VC For Five-year Term

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Nadeem appointed as PIDE VC for five-year term

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The government on Thursday appointed Dr Nadeem Javaid, a distinguished economist and academic, as the Vice Chancellor of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) for a five-year term.

“This appointment has been approved by the President of Pakistan, who serves as the Patron of PIDE, under Section 8(1) of the PIDE Act, 2010. Dr Javaid will serve in this role for a period of five years, under the maximum SPPS-I scale,” according to a news release by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MPD&SI).

In line with the Establishment Division’s notification, the MPD&SI has issued directives to facilitate the formal appointment process, including the submission of a medical fitness report and charge assumption report.

Dr. Nadeem Javaid brings a wealth of experience in policy planning and development. His leadership at PIDE is expected to further the institute’s contributions to evidence-based policymaking and economic development in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy highlights investment potentia ..

Minister of Economy highlights investment potential in circular economy

19 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid witness announcemen ..

20 minutes ago
 Sindh govt increases fares of peoples’ bus servi ..

Sindh govt increases fares of peoples’ bus service in Karachi

20 minutes ago
 ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: West Indies defeat ..

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: West Indies defeat Malaysia by 53 runs

27 minutes ago
 OPEC Fund provides $50 million loan to improve con ..

OPEC Fund provides $50 million loan to improve connectivity in Paraguay

35 minutes ago
 Six Khwarij killed in Zhob district: ISPR

Six Khwarij killed in Zhob district: ISPR

35 minutes ago
ICC CT 2025: Rohit Sharma’s arrival in Pakistan ..

ICC CT 2025: Rohit Sharma’s arrival in Pakistan not clear yet for Captains’ ..

39 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: Arts, creative industries im ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: Arts, creative industries important in shaping cultural id ..

50 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Netherlands

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Netherlands

50 minutes ago
 LHC summons woman who had accused Babar Azam of ra ..

LHC summons woman who had accused Babar Azam of rape

55 minutes ago
 Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefi ..

Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefitted her a lot in modeling

1 hour ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets Interim Prime Minister ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets Interim Prime Minister of Bangladesh

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business