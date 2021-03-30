Nadeem Arif Appointed Member FBR (HQ)
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 10:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Muhammad Nadeem Arif, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Service, as Member FBR, Head Quarter (HQ), Islamabad.
According to FBR notification issued here Tuesday, Nadeem Arif has relinquished the charge of the post Chief Commissioner-IR, Regional Tax Office, Faisalabad.
He assumed the charge of the post.