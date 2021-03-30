Nadeem Arif appointed Member FBR (HQ)

Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Muhammad Nadeem Arif, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Service, as Member FBR, Head Quarter (HQ), Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Muhammad Nadeem Arif, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Service, as Member FBR, Head Quarter (HQ), Islamabad.

According to FBR notification issued here Tuesday, Nadeem Arif has relinquished the charge of the post Chief Commissioner-IR, Regional Tax Office, Faisalabad.

He assumed the charge of the post.