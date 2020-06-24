Nadir Rahman joins Pakistan Stock Exchange as chief operating officer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (PSX) announced on Wednesday that Nadir Rahman has joined the exchange as Chief Operating Officer.

Nadir has extensive experience of capital markets in Pakistan and internationally, stretching over 29 years, said psx press statement received here.

His core areas of expertise are business development, operations, investment management and corporate restructurings, it said adding that he has advised on numerous capital market transactions, including the largest de-listing in Pakistan's history.

He has worked in a number of senior roles and will bring a valuable skill set and experience to the senior team at PSX.

'The position of Chief Operating Officer at the PSX was approved and budgeted by the board but was lying vacant for some time," Farrukh Khan, CEO PSX stated,He said this was an important role to fill to continue the institutional building at PSX and expressed pleasure that someone with the experience and caliber of Nadir was joining the senior team at the PSX.