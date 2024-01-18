NADRA Chairman Asks Business Community To Cooperate In Tax Broadening
Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Chairman National Registration and Database Authority (NADRA) Lt. Gen. Muhammad Munir Afsar here on Monday said that his organization and FBR are in collaboration to expand the tax base and register new taxpayers to improve the tax revenue of the country.
Talking to a delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), he called upon
the business community to cooperate in such efforts.
Munir Afsar briefed the business community about the key initiatives of NADRA to facilitate the citizens.
He said that NADRA e-Sahulat is a low-cost e-services platform, which provides a secure payment and collection facility to the citizens.
This network consists of over 17,000 active franchisees connected with telcos and banks and employing thousands of youths besides adding revenue to retailers’ income.
Speaking on the occasion,
President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, lauded the efforts of NADRA to promote digitalization in Pakistan.
He said that NADRA has already set up its Facilitation Desks in Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry to provide its services to the business community and NADRA should also set up its Facilitation Desk in ICCI so that ICCI members can avail NADRA’s services under one roof in Chamber.
He said that FBR is putting more burden on the existing taxpayers and assured that the business community would cooperate to broaden the tax base.
Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI proposed that NADRA to maintain a database of suppliers and vendors that would help in promoting business activities.
Engineer Azhar ul islam Zafar, Vice President of ICCI said that Pakistan needs to promote e-governance to provide efficient services to the citizens, and the role of NADRA in realizing this goal is very important.
Recent Stories
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process
More Stories From Business
-
Govt releases Rs3,097.50 mln for agriculture sector uplift projects20 minutes ago
-
Gold traded at Rs.213,700 locally, rates decline by $13 at Int’l market40 minutes ago
-
NPO to organize webinar on ‘Mastering Leadership'1 hour ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 20247 hours ago
-
Apple hit again with US ban in watch patent feud7 hours ago
-
Tokyo shares slightly higher as Fujitsu claws back7 hours ago
-
SECP organizes workshop for Shariah scholars15 hours ago
-
China achieves high quality development targets in 2023: Chinese CG17 hours ago