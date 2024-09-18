NADRA Facilitation Center Starts Working At ICCI
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Wednesday said that the business community was the real driving force of the national economy and urged the government to address the issues faced by them on priority basis.
Addressing a ceremony held to inaugurate the newly established NADRA Facilitation Center, he urged the government to ensure ease of doing businesses to facilitate the local trade and business to achieve sustainable economic development and growth.
He expressed the firm commitment to work for the development of business welfare of the business community in order to achieve economic growth and social prosperity, said a press release.
Ahsan Zafar lauded the role of Chairman NADRA for establishing facilitation center and hoped that this fully equipped center offering range of services, including, CNIC,Family Registration Certificate, and Birth Certificate to the community will greatly benefit the members and contribute to chamber's success.
He said that a Mediation Council Office, Police Facilitation Center, Tax Ombudsman office have already been working and offering all the necessary services to the community.
