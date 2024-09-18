Open Menu

NADRA Facilitation Center Starts Working At ICCI

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM

NADRA facilitation center starts working at ICCI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Wednesday said that the business community was the real driving force of the national economy and urged the government to address the issues faced by them on priority basis.

Addressing a ceremony held to inaugurate the newly established NADRA Facilitation Center, he urged the government to ensure ease of doing businesses to facilitate the local trade and business to achieve sustainable economic development and growth.

He expressed the firm commitment to work for the development of business welfare of the business community in order to achieve economic growth and social prosperity, said a press release.

Ahsan Zafar lauded the role of Chairman NADRA for establishing facilitation center and hoped that this fully equipped center offering range of services, including, CNIC,Family Registration Certificate, and Birth Certificate to the community will greatly benefit the members and contribute to chamber's success.

He said that a Mediation Council Office, Police Facilitation Center, Tax Ombudsman office have already been working and offering all the necessary services to the community.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Business Chamber Commerce Family All Government Industry

Recent Stories

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

3 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

3 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

3 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

7 hours ago
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

24 hours ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

1 day ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

1 day ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Business