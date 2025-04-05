Open Menu

NADRA Office To Be Set Up In Allama Iqbal Colony

Published April 05, 2025

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhary said here on Saturday that National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) would soon establish its new area office in Allama Iqbal Colony on Samundri Road.

For the purpose, NADRA had purchased a public utility plot from the FDA, he said and directed the Director Estate Management-I Junaid Hassan Manj to carry out departmental procedures for selling the over 10-marla plot under existing policies and regulations.

He said that price Assessment Committee during its meeting determined value of the plot at Rs.1,63,22,529/-.

He said that Zonal Head NADRA Ghulam Dastgeer handed over the payment cheque to Junaid Hassan Manj on behalf of NADRA after which the process of transferring the property ownership to NADRA was initiated.

He said that the new NADRA office would provide local residents easier and more convenient access to essential services at their near their homes.

Meanwhile, Zonal Head NADRA Ghulam Dastgeer said that new NADRA office on Samundri Road was a long-standing demand of the area people.

He acknowledged the valuable support of public representatives in securing approval for this project and said that construction work for NADRA office building near the local police station in Allama Iqbal Colony would commence shortly.

Director Estate Management-I FDA Junaid Hassan Manj said that the FDA has already approved the sale of other public utility plots in Millat Town and Al-Barkat Villas on Satiana Road for similar public welfare projects.

These locations would also host NADRA area offices in the future as part of the efforts to expand service outreach across the city, he added.

