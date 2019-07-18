UrduPoint.com
Naftogaz Agrees With EC Proposal On Gas Transit, Ready For Talks - Executive Director

Thu 18th July 2019 | 11:36 PM

Ukraine's Naftogaz agrees with the option proposed by Vice-President of the European Commission for the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic on the transit of Russian gas and is now ready to work on agreements with Russia's consent, Naftogaz executive director Yuriy Vitrenko said Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Ukraine's Naftogaz agrees with the option proposed by Vice-President of the European Commission for the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic on the transit of Russian gas and is now ready to work on agreements with Russia's consent, Naftogaz executive director Yuriy Vitrenko said Thursday.

"Mr.

Sefcovic, Vice-President of the European Commission, at the last trilateral meeting proposed an option that corresponds to Europe's understanding of economically feasible transit conditions that can be put into practice. We agree with that option. If the Russian side also agrees, we can right now start working on agreements on the implementation of this option," Vitrenko wrote on Facebook.

