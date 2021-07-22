Naftogaz Chief Says US Congress Stands With Ukraine on Nord Stream 2

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The US Congress holds the view that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline threatens Ukraine's security and is willing to keep fighting together against the project, Yuriy Vitrenko, the chief of Naftogaz of Ukraine, said.

Vitrenko is on a visit to the United States, where he met with US lawmakers.

"Our American partners in the Congress fully share [our] position that Nord Stream 2 threatens the security of Ukraine. Thus, they are ready to continue fighting together against this Russian project. There are still tools for this," Vitrenko wrote on Facebook.

The Naftogaz chief and American lawmakers also discus the green energy sector and investments.

On Wednesday, the US and Germany published a joint statement supporting the idea to continue the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine after 2024. Berlin commits to "utilize all available leverage to facilitate an extension of up to 10 years to Ukraine's gas transit agreement with Russia." In addition, Germany pledges to take all necessary actions, including sanctions, to prevent Russia from using energy, including Nord Stream 2, as a weapon.