UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naftogaz Chief Says US Congress Stands With Ukraine On Nord Stream 2

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Naftogaz Chief Says US Congress Stands With Ukraine on Nord Stream 2

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The US Congress holds the view that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline threatens Ukraine's security and is willing to keep fighting together against the project, Yuriy Vitrenko, the chief of Naftogaz of Ukraine, said.

Vitrenko is on a visit to the United States, where he met with US lawmakers.

"Our American partners in the Congress fully share [our] position that Nord Stream 2 threatens the security of Ukraine. Thus, they are ready to continue fighting together against this Russian project. There are still tools for this," Vitrenko wrote on Facebook.

The Naftogaz chief and American lawmakers also discus the green energy sector and investments.

On Wednesday, the US and Germany published a joint statement supporting the idea to continue the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine after 2024. Berlin commits to "utilize all available leverage to facilitate an extension of up to 10 years to Ukraine's gas transit agreement with Russia." In addition, Germany pledges to take all necessary actions, including sanctions, to prevent Russia from using energy, including Nord Stream 2, as a weapon.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Facebook Visit Germany Berlin Nord United States Congress Gas All From Agreement Share Weapon

Recent Stories

Emirates takes off to Miami

16 minutes ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383

1 hour ago

China evacuates tens of thousands as China storms ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.93 a barrel W ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC refutes Human Rights Watch allegations conc ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 July 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.