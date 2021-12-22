Naftogaz Claims Gazprom Limits Supplies to Europe Artificially

Ukraine's Naftogaz said on Wednesday that Russia's Gazprom has artificially limited supplies of gas to Europe to create a deficit

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Ukraine's Naftogaz said on Wednesday that Russia's Gazprom has artificially limited supplies of gas to Europe to create a deficit.

Naftogaz said that it had filed a complaint with the European Commission over Gazprom's abuse of its dominant position in the European gas market.

"Having sufficient gas volumes and the ability to use free transit capacities of the Ukrainian Gas Transportation System, Gazprom refused to supply large volumes to the EU .

.. The purpose of such actions is, in particular, the creation of an artificial gas shortage and pressure the European Union to launch the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as soon as possible without complying with the requirements of European legislation," Naftogaz said in a statement.

"Gazprom should provide the technical capabilities of its gas transmission system for gas export via private Russian production companies, as well as for the transit of gas from Central Asian countries," Naftogaz added.