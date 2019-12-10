UrduPoint.com
Naftogaz Executive Director Satisfied With Gas Talks Held On Margins Of Normandy Summit

Tue 10th December 2019 | 02:20 AM

Naftogaz Executive Director Satisfied With Gas Talks Held on Margins of Normandy Summit

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The gas talks that were held in Paris on the margins of the Normandy Four summit on Monday were "constructive," Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko said.

"There was constructive dialogue. We presented our position ...

including on gas issues," Vitrenko told journalists, adding that the sides "agreed to continue negotiations."

The Monday summit in Paris was the first Normandy talks since October 2016.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's press secretary, Iuliia Mendel told journalists in the early hours of Tuesday, right after midnight, that the Normandy summit was "very successful ... the Ukrainian position was presented in a very strong way."

