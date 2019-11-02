Naftogaz Files $12Bln Counterclaim Against Gazprom to Stockholm Arbitration - Executive

(@FahadShabbir)

Naftogaz of Ukraine has sent to the Stockholm arbitration a statement of defense and counterclaims to Russia's Gazprom in the amount of $12 billion, the company's executive director, Yuriy Vitrenko, said on Saturday

"We sent a statement of defense and counterclaims to the Stockholm Arbitration.

Let me remind you that Gazprom 'attacked' Naftogaz, and therefore we are defending ourselves as early as April 18, 2018, Gazprom appealed to the Stockholm arbitration with a request to launch arbitration ... The financial effect is more than $12 billion," Vitrenko wrote on Facebook.

He added that the company expected a decision on the new arbitration in 2021.