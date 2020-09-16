UrduPoint.com
Naftogaz Head Says Russia's Gazprom To Pay $2Bln To Ukraine For Gas Transit In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:10 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The head of Ukraine's Naftogaz energy company, Andriy Kobolev, said that Russia's gas giant Gazprom would pay about $2 billion to Ukraine for gas transit in 2020.

Last December, Russia and Ukraine signed numerous agreements, among them, a five-year transit agreement to ensure gas deliveries to Europe via Ukraine starting from January 1. According to the contract, Gazprom will deliver at least 65 billion cubic meters (over 2 trillion cubic feet) in 2020 and 40 billion cubic meters per year in the next four years. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his country would receive at least $7 billion over the next five years under to the agreements.

"I think that this year, the number would be close to $2 billion," Kobolev said late on Tuesday.

The company's head also said that following the successful implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, there would probably be no gas transit through the territory of Ukraine after the end of the relevant contract between the sides.

Commenting on the project, Kobolev added that Germany would hardly abandon it unless the US introduce new sanctions.

