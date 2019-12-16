UrduPoint.com
Naftogaz Refutes Claims That Russia, Ukraine Preliminarily Agree On Gas Transit

Mon 16th December 2019 | 06:20 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz refuted on Monday information that Moscow and Kiev had allegedly reached a preliminary agreement on Russian gas transit through Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko told Sputnik on December 13, following talks with Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller, that the countries had preliminarily agreed on gas transit after the current contract expiration in the end of the year.

He said that discussions continued, as there was no final deal yet.

"Statements that Russia and Ukraine have reached a preliminary agreement on gas transit are not true," Naftogaz wrote on Twitter.

