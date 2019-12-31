Naftogaz Says Expects Transit of 75 Bcm of Russian Natural Gas Via Ukraine in 2020

Andriy Kobolyev, the CEO of Ukrainian state-run energy company Naftogaz, expressed hope on Tuesday that the volume of Russian natural gas pumped through Ukraine in 2020 may total 75 billion cubic meters (bcm)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Andriy Kobolyev, the CEO of Ukrainian state-run energy company Naftogaz, expressed hope on Tuesday that the volume of Russian natural gas pumped through Ukraine in 2020 may total 75 billion cubic meters (bcm).

"I expect that Nord Stream will not become operational next year ...

According to the information I possess, there is no vessel in Russia that could complete the construction of Nord Stream 2," Kobolyev told reporters at a briefing in Kiev.

"If this assumption is true, I would expect that the volume of transit through Ukraine could reach 75 billion cubic meters," he said.

Kobolyev also stressed that Kiev may return to talks with Moscow on direct supplies of Russian gas to Ukraine only after the discussion of this issue by the Ukrainian government and society.