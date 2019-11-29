MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Ukraine's Naftogaz has filed a motion with a Latvian court on executing the Stockholm arbitration's ruling in its gas transit dispute with Russia, also calling for provisional measures to be taken in the country, a fresh quarterly report by Russia's Gazprom has revealed.

"Gazprom learned on November 5, 2019, that Naftogaz had filed a motion with the court of Riga's Vidzeme Suburb (Latvia) on acknowledging and executing on the territory of Latvia the Stockholm arbitration's ruling in the transit dispute, made on February 28, 2018, and also on taking provisional measures," Gazprom said.

The hearing is scheduled for late April 2020. Gazprom is studying possibilities to protect its interests.