UrduPoint.com

Naftogaz Ukraine CEO Believes US Sanctions Can Still Block Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 03:21 PM

Naftogaz Ukraine CEO Believes US Sanctions Can Still Block Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline

The United States can still block the operation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should Washington impose sanctions against firms involved in the Russian gas project, Yuriy Vitrenko, CEO of the state-owned energy company Naftogaz Ukraine, said on Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) The United States can still block the operation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should Washington impose sanctions against firms involved in the Russian gas project, Yuriy Vitrenko, CEO of the state-owned energy company Naftogaz Ukraine, said on Saturday.

The statement came the next day after Russian gas giant Gazprom announced that the construction of the pipeline was complete. Moscow has repeatedly said that it would continue relying on Ukraine's transport capacities to pump gas to Europe in the coming years despite building additional pipelines. Kiev, however, continues to back efforts to hinder the Nord Stream 2 project, which is expected to transport gas from Russia directly to Germany via the Baltic Sea, and claims that the pipeline threatens the energy security of Ukraine and Europe.

"Should the US government impose sanctions on [companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 project] .

.. we believe that European companies would not be buying gas from this pipeline, and it will never become operational," Vitrenko told the Yalta European Strategy (YES) Brainstorming forum, slamming the project as "a symbol of Western corruption."

The Naftogaz CEO recalled that Washington's sanctions in 2019 were able to cause the construction of the gas pipeline to pause, as they forced Swiss company Allseas to abandon the work on the project. The construction, however, was resumed by Russian pipe-laying vessel Fortuna in late 2020.

The YES Brainstorming forum is an annual meeting held since 2004 that gathers European leaders, other senior officials, international organization heads and experts. The participants discuss current global challenges and their impact on Europe and Ukraine. This year's edition runs from September 10-11.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Corruption Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington Company Germany Nord Yalta Kiev United States September Gas 2019 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Teenagers between 15-18 age to get free Pfizer jab ..

Teenagers between 15-18 age to get free Pfizer jabs: NCOC

5 seconds ago
 Lal Sohanra National Park planted more than 2 mln ..

Lal Sohanra National Park planted more than 2 mln plants in recent years

7 seconds ago
 UAE permits return to fully vaccinated holders of ..

UAE permits return to fully vaccinated holders of valid UAE residence visa

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan allows transportation of two Afghan women ..

Pakistan allows transportation of two Afghan women bodies: Sheikh Rashid

8 minutes ago
 Farrukh grieved martyrdom of Pakistani peacekeeper ..

Farrukh grieved martyrdom of Pakistani peacekeeper in Sudan

8 minutes ago
 Biden Calls on Americans to Unite on 20th Annivers ..

Biden Calls on Americans to Unite on 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.