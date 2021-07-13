Najeeb Ahmad appointed Chief (Admin Pool)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Najeeb Ahmad Memon, a BS-20 officer of Inland Revenue Services as Chief (Admin Pool) FBR, Head Quarter (HQ), Islamabad.

According to FBR notification issued here Tuesday, he has assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notify that Khurshid Ahmad Khan, a BS-20 officer of IR services has restored the post of Chief (Admin Pool), FBR HQ, Islamabad.