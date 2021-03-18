UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Namibia's Economy Expected To Grow 2.1 Pct In 2021

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 01:06 PM

Namibia's economy expected to grow 2.1 pct in 2021

Namibia's economy is likely to post a moderate growth of 2.1 percent this year, further rising 2.8 percent in 2022 and average around 3.4 percent by the end of 2024, authorities said on Wednesday

WINDHOEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Namibia's economy is likely to post a moderate growth of 2.1 percent this year, further rising 2.8 percent in 2022 and average around 3.4 percent by the end of 2024, authorities said on Wednesday.

"All major industry sectors are forecast to post a moderate positive growth in 2021 relative to the sharp contraction in the past year," Finance Minister Ipumbu Shiimi told lawmakers as he presented the budget.

"Economic recovery is expected to be anchored by the growth in the mining industries, particularly the rebound in mining activities," Shiimi added.

The budget deficit is expected to stand at 8.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the 2021-2022 fiscal year, down from an estimate of 9.

7 percent in 2020-2021.

According to Shiimi, the budget deficit will be financed through a combination of domestic and external borrowings.

Namibia expects budget revenue to decline by 6.1 percent to 52.1 billion Namibian Dollars (about 3.6 billion U.S. dollars) in the fiscal year, from the estimated 55.5 billion Namibian dollars (about 3.83 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020-2021.

The minister said the dwindling revenues are largely due to the expected contraction in the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) receipts.

The revenues are expected to gather pace at an average rate of 4.8 percent as domestic economic activities and regional trade pick up, Shiimi added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget Post All From Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

'1965 war hero MM Alam remembered' on his 8th deat ..

1 minute ago

Helicopter crash kills nine in central Afghanistan ..

1 minute ago

Chinese cities donate anti-epidemic materials to S ..

7 minutes ago

March 23: A day after which Iqbal's dream & Quaid' ..

7 minutes ago

Pashinyan, Armenia's Opposition Leader Tsarukyan t ..

7 minutes ago

Around 40,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine administer ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.